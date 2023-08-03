Father Andrew Menke, a person with significant pastoral experience will assume the role of ICEL’s executive director for a five-year term.

The position takes effect on November 1.

The International Commission on English in the Liturgy (ICEL), responsible for overseeing the English liturgy translations of the Catholic Church’s Mass and liturgies of the Roman Rite, announced the new leader’s appointment.

The decision to appoint Fr Menke was made during the ICEL bishops’ meeting held from July 17 to 21 in Washington.

Fr Menke, a priest from the Diocese of Lincoln, Nebraska brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

Previously, he served as the executive director of the Secretariat of Divine Worship at the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) from 2017 until July 1.

Menke holds both a licentiate and a doctorate in sacred liturgy from the Pontifical Liturgical Institute at Sant’Anselmo in Rome.

Additionally, from 2010 to 2015, he served as an official for the Vatican’s Congregation (now Dicastery) for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

Fr Dennis Gill, director of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s Office for Divine Worship, told OSV News he was “very happy” about Menke’s appointment, pointing to his “knowledge, experience and pastoral sense.”

ICEL ensures accurate English translation

Fr Menke will succeed Msgr Andrew Wadsworth who has held the position since 2009.

While stepping down as executive director, Msgr Wadsworth will continue to serve as a consultant to ICEL and retain his position as director of the St Gregory Institute for the Study of Liturgical Latin, a collaborative project between ICEL and the Department of Greek and Latin at The Catholic University of America in Washington.

ICEL, established in 1963 by bishops from English-speaking countries attending the Second Vatican Council, plays a crucial role in ensuring that all Latin liturgical books and individual liturgical texts are accurately translated into English according to the directives of the Holy See.

The commission consists of member representatives from 11 bishops’ conferences including Australia, Canada, England and Wales, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, the Philippines, Scotland, Southern Africa and the US.

