Uganda’s Catholic Church runs out of altar wine

The Catholic Church in Uganda has announced a critical shortage of mass wine. Wine is one of the important items at the altar for the holy Eucharist.

The holy sacrifice of the Eucharist must be celebrated in bread and wine, to which a small quantity of water is added, as per the present Code of Canon Law. The wine used must be natural, from the fruit of the grape, pure and incorrupt, and not mixed with other substances.

“Wine represents the blood of Christ. And there is a reason wine is mixed with water during Eucharist because during the death of Jesus on the Cross the soldiers pierced his sides, and blood and water gushed out,” said one Catholic believer.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.