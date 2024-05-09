A Wellington retailer has become the target of online abuse and harassment since speaking out about an incident with Green MP Julia Anne Genter.

Nicola Cranfield alleged Genter grabbed her arm, giving it “quite a strong shake” after she approached the MP in Midland Park late last year to discuss plans by the council to remove public parking in the CBD.

The claim followed other allegations of what’s been described as “bullying” by Genter recently — initially in the House when she crossed the floor to remonstrate with National’s Matt Doocey last week, then by a Newtown florist claiming a heated debate over cycle ways. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.