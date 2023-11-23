New online technologies putting Kiwi kids at risk of sexual abuse

New Zealand’s law enforcement agencies say the internet is increasingly putting kids at risk of of online sexual exploitation.

New Zealand Customs Service, New Zealand Police and the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) work in partnership to identify child victims and target offenders involved in the online sexual abuse of children, in New Zealand and across the world.

The agencies are marking World Children’s Day, by raising the alarm on children’s rights and welfare.

Customs said advances in technology had led to more crimes being committed both in the real world and online, with offenders hiding their identities behind encryption and anonymising tools.

But it said the offending was against real children, who suffered serious sexual abuse. Read more

