Family Life supports denying communion to pro abortion politicians

Friday, May 9th, 2014

Family First International New Zealand leader Dame Colleen Bayer  is has signed a declaration calling on the bishops of the Catholic Church to deny Communion to pro-abortion politicians.

She is one of fifty two pro-life leaders from sixteen nations attending the first annual Rome Life Forum in Vatican City.

They have all signed the declaration in which they said “that it is out of concern, and indeed love, for those same politicians that the pro life leaders ask for this wake-up call to invite pro abortion politicians back to authentic faith.”

Bayer is Family Life International NZ’s Founder and National Director.

Family life International established the first John Paul II Centre for Life in Auckland. 

There are also has John Paul II Centres for Life in Wellington and Dunedin.

The Centres provide a physical place where mothers and families facing a crisis pregnancy can come for practical help, support and friendship; so that they may choose life for their babies.

They also offer support to the sick, disabled, elderly, lonely, and those who may find themselves targets of euthanasia-type practices.

Last May Bayer had her life’s work acknowledged by the Catholic Church when she was invested with the title of  as a Dame in the Order of St Gregory the Great.

The award was bestowed by Pope Benedict XVI in recognition of the work Bayer has done over the last 40 years to promote a culture of life in New Zealand and to help the mothers and babies who otherwise would become victims of abortion.

  • Eileen Dawn Auckam

    We should support Bill English, Winston Peters, etc. on their pro-life work. The Greens save whales, etc. but not babies. Shame on Andrew Little and Jacinda Adern. We need Labour leaders like Michael Joseph Savage and Norman Kirk. It was unbelievable that TV used old footage to show a march for the pro-abortionists. I think these people were in Norman Kirk’s day. He stood strong and declared: “We are a party for the living, not for the dead”.

