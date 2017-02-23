Fast for Lent – reduce your carbon footprint

Fast for Lent and reduce your carbon footprint.
The Archdiocese of Bombay has asked Catholics to observe a ‘carbon fast’ during the season to create awareness about global warming and the importance of a sustainable lifestyle.
Carbon footprint is a term used to describe the emission of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide generated by human activity.
Every parish – there are over a 100 in Mumbai with a total membership of nearly 5,00,000 – have been allotted a day when they will incorporate environment-saving practices into their activities. Read more
