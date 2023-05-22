Pacific Islands Forum chair slams global leaders for failing climate promises

The Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum, Mark Brown (pictured), expressed his disappointment with global leaders for failing to fulfil their climate promises.

Brown commented during his address at the 79th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in Bangkok.

“The Blue Pacific has been grappling with catastrophic human-induced climate events for far too long so, as we seek to make an assessment today, the first step should always be to take a long, hard look at the state of wellbeing of our most vulnerable,” Brown told the audience.

In his speech, Brown referred to the 2015 Paris Agreement as a pivotal plan designed to secure the survival of our planet.

However, he lamented the sluggish and unsatisfactory progress made since then, stating, “The path to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees is eluding our grasp. The need to build resilience into our strategies and responsive structures is of utmost importance.”

Limited access to finance

As the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, Brown also highlighted the significant obstacle many countries face in combating climate change: limited access to finance.

Brown argued that access to financial resources is crucial for accelerating greater ambition to reduce carbon emissions, mitigate the impacts of climate change and promote sustainable development.

“For many of us here today, access to finance remains a critical barrier to our endeavours to accelerate climate action,” he stressed.

Brown further underscored that the Pacific’s response to climate change is anchored in the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, developed during the Pacific Islands Forum leaders’ meeting in Tuvalu in 2019. This long-term vision for the region aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Despite having one of the smallest carbon footprints globally, Pacific nations suffer the most from the effects of climate change due to their inherent vulnerabilities. Brown emphasised the urgent need for action and international cooperation to address this disparity.

The ESCAP, which commenced on Monday, will continue until Friday, serving as a platform for discussions and initiatives to address the Asia-Pacific region’s social and economic challenges.

Sources

RNZ Pacific

Cook Island News

News category: World.