Man tipped to be USA’s next ambassador has colourful past

In theory New Zealand could say no to the appointment of Former US senator Scott Brown.

He is being considered for nomination as President Trump’s ambassador to New Zealand.

Among is other accomplishments Brown won Cosmopolitan magazine’s “America’s Sexiest Man” competition in 1982.

He has also featured in a naked centrefold in the same magazine.

Former Fox News contributor Andrea Tantaros filed a complaint with the New York Supreme Court against the Fox News Network, its former president Roger Ailes and four others alleging sexual harassment.

In documents filed with the court. Tantaros also mentions being groped by Brown.

Approached by the Sunday Star-Times last weekend, Prime Minister Bill English would not be drawn on the matter.

His office said the appointment was a matter for the United States, not the New Zealand Government.

The former Army man later turning his hand to politics.

“US ambassadors are nominated by the President and confirmed by the U.S. Senate, but they must also obtain the agrement (a French term) of the nations to which they are being posted.” said Jonathan Milne in an opinion piece in the Sunday Star times.

“It may be not the diplomatic done thing, but we can say no.”

Brown was a Republican US Senator in Massachusetts from 2010 to 2013.

He had endorsed Trump during the Presidential primaries and hosted a Trump fundraiser. In his time as a senator.

The people who spoke to the Boston Globe cautioned that in these still-early days of the Trump administration, decisions remain fluid and Brown could also be tapped for another position.

