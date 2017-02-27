Pahiatua couple’s life-long service to Marriage Encounter

Since the late 1970s David and Bronwyn Lea have been active in the Marriage Encounter movement.

They became co-ordinators for the Pacific in 1995. And then came the call to lead the global programme.

Between 2005 and 2010 they travelled the world encouraging individual countries to promote and develop Marriage Encounter.

And during that time they were also part of team that facilitated the annual meeting of the representatives from 92 countries, from all of the continents, of the world where Worldwide Marriage Encounter.

In 2010 they met Pope Benedict. they say they were overwhelmed by the occasion. They did not know until the last minute that we were going to actually meet the Holy Father.

“We were humbled by his presence and moved by his words to us. He affirmed the work that Marriage Encounter was doing for the church.”

Earlier this month David and Bronwyn featured in a article in the Manawatu Standard. They told the Standard that they met at St Anthony’s Primary School in Pahiatua when David was six and an Bronwyn was five and they’ve been inseparable ever since.

Bronwyn is the chief executive of Tararua College. David was a Tararua district councillor for 33 years and deputy mayor for 12 years.

He owned Pahiatua Reality, before joining Property Brokers, and continues as a real estate trainer for them.

He’s been a JP for 24 years, a marriage celebrant for 20. He’s a trustee for Eastern and Central Community Trust, a board member of the Regent on Broadway Trust.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter offers a weekend experience designed to give married couples the opportunity to learn a technique of loving communication that they can use for the rest of their lives.

The weekend provides a conducive environment for couples to spend time together, away from the distractions and tensions of everyday life, while encouraging them to focus on each other and their relationship.

It’s not a retreat, marriage clinic, group therapy, or a substitute for counselling. It’s a unique approach aimed at revitalising Marriage.

