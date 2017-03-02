  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Water scarcity could lead to third world war says Pope Francis

Thursday, March 2nd, 2017

Pope Francis told the Pontifical Academy of Sciences last Friday that water scarcity could lead to a third world war.

He drew attention to to the latest figures on water published by the United Nations.

The world should not remain indifferent to the issue, he said.

“Every day, a thousand children die of illness linked to water and contaminated water is consumed by millions of people every day… This situation must be stopped and reversed. Fortunately, this is not impossible, but it is urgent.”

A 2016 UN report says nearly 663 million people “lack ready access to improved sources of drinking water”.

The report also says the number of people without reliable access to water of good enough quality to be safe for human consumption “is at least 1.8 billion “.

Francis drew attention to the Book of Genesis, which tells us that “water was there in the beginning.

He said the questions before Pontifical Academy are “basic and pressing”.

Basic “because where there is water there is life, making it possible for societies to arise and advance,” and pressing “because our common home needs to be protected.”

