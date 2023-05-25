Takapau hosts community day for waterways health

Waterways health saw Central Hawke’s Bay farmers heading to the Takapau Town Hall last week. They were laden with bottles of water samples for the Maharakeke and Pōrangahau Catchment Community Day event.

The bottles contained samples of their stream water for testing by Massey University scientists. They were there to test for nitrogen and phosphorus levels and to talk to the farmers about their water results.

After an opening karakia led by Anthony Tipene Matua, the attendees were welcomed by Justin King. King is a Takapau farmer and chairman of the Maharakeke and Pōrangahau Catchment Group. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.