Cleanup begins as rain eases in Southland

As the rain fell in Gore on Thursday, some St Peter’s College students were sitting practice exams in the hall as water seeped up from under the wooden floor boards.

Principal Tara Quinney said all but two of the school’s ground floor classrooms had been inundated with water.

Most students were sent home before the water reached inside on Thursday but some were sitting the exams in the hall.

The school, like many in Southland, where a region-wide State of Emergency was declared at 6pm on Thursday, was closed on Friday – the last day of the school term. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.