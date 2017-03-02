  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Wellington misses out on Easter trading

Thursday, March 2nd, 2017

Wellington City Council ran out of time to consult on new trading laws, leaving some retailers angry they won’t be allowed to open this year.

Retail NZ spokesman Greg Harford said the delay meant both retailers and visitors would miss out. Continue reading

