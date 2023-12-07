NZ’s first centre for depression recovery to open in Wellington

The country’s first community based Depression Recovery Centre is set to open in Wellington early next year, established by a not-for-profit charity.

It will offer a therapeutic day programme for people with moderate to severe mental health issues, and hopes to serve 300 people per year, at purpose built premises in Cuba Street.

The centre, to be known as Whakamātūtū : A place of recovery will have a team of 20 staff, including a GP, psychiatrist, eight psychotherapists, a trauma treatment specialist as well as art, music and massage therapy. Read more

