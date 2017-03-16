  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Canadian Cardinal roasts Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Thursday, March 16th, 2017

Canadian Cardinal Thomas Collins has given Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a roasting over his Liberal Government’s CAD $650 million abortion fund.

Trudeau announced last week his government would spend the money (equating to about NZD$700 million) over three years.

The fund will be used to provide abortion and other services in the developing world.

These include contraception, sexual education and reproductive health services.

Collins wrote an open letter about the fund to Trudeau expressing  his “deep concern and disappointment” with the Liberals’ decision.

He denounced the fund as “imposing a distorted vision of the empowerment of women” on dependent countries.

Collins’s perspective is backed by the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Bishop Douglas Crosby, who is the Conference chairman, says Trudeau’s new policy is a “reprehensible example of Western cultural imperialism.”

He went on to say the policy is “an attempt to impose misplaced but so-called Canadian ‘values’ on other nations and people.

“It exploits women when they are most in need of care and support and tragically subverts true prenatal health care,” he said.

