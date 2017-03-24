Modern evangelisation: Sisters plan 80km walk in full habit

On Aug. 3-6 this year, The Dominican Sisters of St Joseph will make is a 50-mile pilgrimage on foot.

They will begin in the ruined abbey at Bury St. Edmunds and finishing at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham.

Dominican Sisters of St Joseph wear a full Dominican habits as a way of giving public witness to the faith wherever they go.

They have a special focus on youth work and the New Evangelisation.

The community was founded in England in 1994 as Roman Catholic Religious Congregation of diocesan rite.

They were formed by group of sisters originally belonging to the Dominican Sisters of St Catherine of Siena, Oakford.

They say "Our congregation started out of a desire for renewal and deepening of Dominican life. We currently number 10 sisters."

