Pope meets Catholic-Muslim delegation

An English Cardinal and four Muslim leaders from the UK met with Pope Francis this week.

They discussed interfaith relations between the religious communities in Britain.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols and other Catholic leaders have been working for the past 30 years to develop strong ties with the UK’s local Muslim communities.

Francis greeted the group saying “I like to think that the most important work that we must do between us, in humanity, is the work ‘of the ear’.

This work is “to listen to one another — to listen to one another without hurrying to give an answer,” he said.

The results of the work Nichols and others have been doing includes encouraging practical locally based initiatives such as foodbanks for needy people and special welcomes for refugees.

In March, Nichols stood with the Archbishop of Canterbury and Muslim and Jewish leaders in London to condemn the terror attack at the Houses of Parliament.

As prayers were said for the victims, the cardinal read out a message from Pope Francis offering condolences to the grieving families and solidarity with the whole nation.

