  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Faith before footy says NRL player

Thursday, May 4th, 2017

Will Hopoate will ask to be allowed to put his faith before footy and request a no-Sundays clause in his next NRL deal.

Hopoate also revealed he was yet to decide if he would play in Canterbury’s Sunday clash with the Sydney Roosters in just over two weeks.

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,