CORRECTION: Priests need not pay to register as marriage celebrants

Monday, May 29th, 2017

On Friday CathNews reported that priests will have to pay to register as marriage celebrants. This was an error.

After receiving feed-back about this CathNews sought clarification from Internal Affairs.

CathNews was informed that the following approved organisations, which are listed in the schedule in Part 2 Section 8 of the Marriage Act 1955 (as amended on May 3 2017), are exempt and are not required to pay any fee to be registered as marriage celebrants.

  • Anglican
  • Baptist
  • Greek Orthodox Church
  • Hebrew Congregations
  • Lutheran Church of New Zealand
  • Methodist
  • Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa NZ
  • Roman Catholic
  • Salvation Army

CathNews regrets the error.

