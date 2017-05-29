CORRECTION: Priests need not pay to register as marriage celebrants

On Friday CathNews reported that priests will have to pay to register as marriage celebrants. This was an error.

After receiving feed-back about this CathNews sought clarification from Internal Affairs.

CathNews was informed that the following approved organisations, which are listed in the schedule in Part 2 Section 8 of the Marriage Act 1955 (as amended on May 3 2017), are exempt and are not required to pay any fee to be registered as marriage celebrants.

Anglican

Baptist

Greek Orthodox Church

Hebrew Congregations

Lutheran Church of New Zealand

Methodist

Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa NZ

Roman Catholic

Salvation Army

CathNews regrets the error.

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.