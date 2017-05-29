YouTube bans planned parenthood video

YouTube has removed the latest planned parenthood video the Center for Medical Progress has posted. It features revelations about the abortion industry.

It also removed a copy of a video about the revelations LifeSiteNews saved and posted to YouTube.

The video contained footage from the National Abortion Federation conference.

In this, abortionists admit they work they do is “killing,” complain about how “difficult” it is to tear apart a foetus, and lament that they’re not given a place to discuss the “heads that get stuck that we can’t get out.” Read more

