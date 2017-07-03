Andrew Forrest gives away millions, kids glad

Andrew Forrest recently donated $420 million of his $5.45 billion fortune to charity, the single largest donation by a living person in Australian history.

His family supports his philanthropy, which will see him giving away most of his fortune.

“Inheritance has never really made sense to me,” one of his children says.

“You watch it tear families apart and it baffles me. You’re not entitled to that money, you haven’t earned it, you haven’t worked for it – I don’t see why you think it should be yours. So we all agreed to give it all away. Read more

