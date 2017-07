An anonymous Dominican friar’s 600 year-old teachings on the Art of Dying have been updated and translated onto a website. The update includes animations, video interviews with experts and priests, and explanations of various aspects of preparing well for death as a Catholic.

“Most people have an instinctive fear of death, but many also have a conviction that something lies beyond, that death does not have the last word,” the website explains. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.