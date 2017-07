The founding principal of a charter school has been struck off the teachers register for fabricating an examination at his former school, St Peter’s College in Auckland.

James Haggett, who now lives in Britain, resigned as founding principal of the charter school Middle School West Auckland on the students’ first day at the new school in February 2015 after the school became aware that his actions at St Peter’s were being investigated. Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.