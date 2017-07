It’s a rite that dates to the time of Jesus, who was dunked in the River Jordan by John the Baptist.

But Christians in East Africa are now taking stock of their practice after after a full immersion baptism turned tragic in northern Tanzania.

Two Christian farmers, aged 30 and 47, died as their pastors attempted to baptize them in the fast-moving current of the Ungwasi River in Rombo District in the Kilimanjaro region. Continue reading

