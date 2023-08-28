Priest and Seminarian kidnapped in August have been released

Fr Paul Sanogo and Seminarian Melkiori Dominick Mahinini who were kidnapped on August 3 in the assault on the parish of St Luke Gyedna in the local government area of Paikoro in the State of Niger, in central northern Nigeria have been released.

This was confirmed by the superior general of the Missionaries of Africa (known as the White Fathers), Fr Stanley Lubungo, according to whom the 2 religious were released on August 24th.

Fr Sanogo is a White Father originally from Burkina Faso. Mahinini is a Seminarian from Tanzania who was in Nigeria to carry out a missionary experience with the White Fathers and is originally from the parish of Kabanga in the Kigoma region.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.