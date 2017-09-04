  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Meticulous sand mandala in Christchurch scattered

Monday, September 4th, 2017

About 200 people packed into Christchurch’s Te Hapua: Halswell Centre on Saturday to witness a sand mandala dissolution ceremony, performed by visiting Tibetan monks.

Crushed marble-coloured sand was sprinkled to form a “cosmogram”, representing a world in perfect harmony. Continue reading

