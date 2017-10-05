  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Gandhi’s birthday interfaith celebration

Thursday, October 5th, 2017

Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday on 2 October found Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists and Christians marching together with lit candles through the streets of Bhopal in India.

The interfaith celebration was organised by the Catholic Bhopal Archdiocese, based in the capital of Madhya Pradesh state. The march culminated in an inter-religious prayer gathering.

The event marked the 148th anniversary of Gandhi’s birth. He led India’s struggle for freedom from British rule while advocating non-violent methods. Read more

