  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Expressions of interest – Director, National Liturgy Office

Thursday, October 12th, 2017

The New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference (NZCBC) is seeking applications for Director of the National Liturgy Office. This is a unique, part-time role supporting liturgical practice within the Catholic Church in Aotearoa New Zealand which:

  • promotes sound and appropriate liturgical practice within the bicultural environment of Aotearoa New Zealand
  • provides advice and recommendations to NZCBC on liturgical matters
  • ensures effective liaison with international liturgical bodies, including the Holy See
  • liaises with dioceses throughout New Zealand on all aspects of liturgical practice.

In addition to a background in liturgical studies/ministry, the successful applicant will have excellent interpersonal skills, strong administrative and managerial experience.  Familiarity with liturgical practice in New Zealand would be an advantage.  The role is 30 hours a week (negotiable) and while currently based in Auckland there is flexibility on location of the role.

For enquiries or a job description contact James van Schie, Executive Officer, NZCBC – jvanschie@nzcbc.org.nz  – including a current CV and an outline of your motivation for the role.

Final date for acceptance of applications is Monday, 20 November 2017

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts.