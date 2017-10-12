Expressions of interest – Director, National Liturgy Office

The New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference (NZCBC) is seeking applications for Director of the National Liturgy Office. This is a unique, part-time role supporting liturgical practice within the Catholic Church in Aotearoa New Zealand which:
- promotes sound and appropriate liturgical practice within the bicultural environment of Aotearoa New Zealand
- provides advice and recommendations to NZCBC on liturgical matters
- ensures effective liaison with international liturgical bodies, including the Holy See
- liaises with dioceses throughout New Zealand on all aspects of liturgical practice.
In addition to a background in liturgical studies/ministry, the successful applicant will have excellent interpersonal skills, strong administrative and managerial experience. Familiarity with liturgical practice in New Zealand would be an advantage. The role is 30 hours a week (negotiable) and while currently based in Auckland there is flexibility on location of the role.
For enquiries or a job description contact James van Schie, Executive Officer, NZCBC – jvanschie@nzcbc.org.nz – including a current CV and an outline of your motivation for the role.
Final date for acceptance of applications is Monday, 20 November 2017
