Expressions of interest – Director, National Liturgy Office

The New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference (NZCBC) is seeking applications for Director of the National Liturgy Office. This is a unique, part-time role supporting liturgical practice within the Catholic Church in Aotearoa New Zealand which:

promotes sound and appropriate liturgical practice within the bicultural environment of Aotearoa New Zealand

provides advice and recommendations to NZCBC on liturgical matters

ensures effective liaison with international liturgical bodies, including the Holy See

liaises with dioceses throughout New Zealand on all aspects of liturgical practice.

In addition to a background in liturgical studies/ministry, the successful applicant will have excellent interpersonal skills, strong administrative and managerial experience. Familiarity with liturgical practice in New Zealand would be an advantage. The role is 30 hours a week (negotiable) and while currently based in Auckland there is flexibility on location of the role.

For enquiries or a job description contact James van Schie, Executive Officer, NZCBC – jvanschie@nzcbc.org.nz – including a current CV and an outline of your motivation for the role.

Final date for acceptance of applications is Monday, 20 November 2017

News category: News Shorts.