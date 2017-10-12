  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Indonesian bishop Leteng resigns in finance, mistress scandal

Thursday, October 12th, 2017

The bishop of Ruteng in Indonesia has resigned amid mounting concerns surrounding an alleged mistress and reportedly stolen funds.

Bishop Hubertus Leteng, 58, was accused of borrowing $94,000 from the Indonesian bishops’ conference, as well as $30,000 from the Diocese of Ruteng. Continue reading

