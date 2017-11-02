  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
High-tech Bible may outlast all human life

Thursday, November 2nd, 2017

A high-tech Bible using new technology could last a billion years and may outlast human life.

Researchers in the U.K. have developed the “5-D” digital data discs.

Two of the documents they have printed using the new technology are the Bible and the Magna Carta. Read more

