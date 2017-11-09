  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Foeticide: Texan law counts unborn children among shooting victims

Thursday, November 9th, 2017

The youngest victim of last weekend’s the mass shooting at a Texan church was unborn.

The Texan state law requires shooting victim Crystal Holcombe’s unborn child be counted like the other victims.

Texas was among the first states to enact a foeticide law in 2003.

