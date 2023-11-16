Peru Congress passes law reinforcing unborn’s constitutional right to life

By a vote of 72-26 with six abstentions, Peru’s Congress passed a bill on Nov 9 that expressly recognises the rights granted to unborn children in its constitution.

Congressman Alejandro Muñante, one of the spokespersons for the Life and Family caucus in Peru, on Nov 12 told ACI Prensa, that the fundamental purpose of the law was “to consolidate the right to life from conception, which is already established in our constitution and in the Civil Code and the Children and Adolescents Code.”

The lawmaker explained that for the drafting of this law, “the need was seen to be able to develop and detail a list of rights that our constitution precisely seeks to protect from conception.”

According to Article 2 of the country’s Magna Carta, in Peru, “the conceived child is a subject of law in everything that favours him or her.”

News category: News Shorts, World.