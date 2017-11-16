  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Lamborghini gives Pope special edition

Thursday, November 16th, 2017

The new Lamborghini given to the Pope is set to raise money.

He’s going to auction the special edition Huracan and donate the proceeds to charity.

The proceeds will go to rebuilding Christian communities in Iraq. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , ,