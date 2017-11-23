Creating Christ’s tomb virtual exhibition was “one of the most profound assignments you could ask for,” says J.J. Kelley, senior producer at National Geographic Explorer.

The National Geographic team set up cameras inside the shrine to capture the moment when the slabs were lifted for renovation work last year.

They will screen a documentary on 3 December on the National Geographic cable channel.

The team recently opened its “Tomb of Christ: The Church of the Holy Sepulchre Experience” virtual exhibit, which uses 3-D and virtual reality technology to provide visitors to its Washington museum.

Some of this exhibit will air in the documentary. Read more

