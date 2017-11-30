  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Myanmar’s human trafficking and the Catholic Church

Thursday, November 30th, 2017

The Catholic Church is working to combat Myanmar’s human trafficking problem through the newly founded Myanmar branch of Talitha Kum.

Talith Kum is an international network of religious working to eradicate human trafficking. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , ,