Vicar builds Christmas toboggan run inside his church

Monday, December 4th, 2017

A vicar who once built an ice rink inside his church has taken it a stage further this year with a toboggan run.

Father Stuart Cadduck has installed a 30ft long inflatabe run next to the pews, just yards from the altar, stretching down one side of the ancient church. Read more

