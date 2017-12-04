  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Papal Medal for Brendan Gilmore

Monday, December 4th, 2017

Wellington South Parishioner Brendan Gilmore was presented with a Benemerenti medal by Cardinal John Dew in St Gerard’s Church, Mt Victoria, on Sunday 5 November. Numerous testimonies were received in support of this award from Pope Francis. Read more in WelCom

