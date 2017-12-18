  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Marriage equality not a priority for Samoa Fa’afafine Association

Monday, December 18th, 2017

A member of the Samoa Fa’afafine Association,Tim Baice, said marriage equality is not a priority for his group or the Samoan community.

last week Samoa’s Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi declared he was adamant there would be no same-sex marriage in Samoa after it was recently allowed in Australia. Continue reading

