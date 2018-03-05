NZ Anglicans favourably disposed towards same-sex blessing

Christchurch city’s Diocesan Synod, Saturday, voted to support a proposal yesterday to bless same-sex marriages, following submissions both for and against the blessings.

Bishop Victoria Matthews wished to assured gay people their voices had been heard.

However, Auckland’s Rainbow Church is calling a move to bless same-sex marriage by Christchurch’s Anglican church a “pathetic, half-step forward”.

Matthews said the decision was step one in a two-part process and the motion would be discussed on a national level at the General Synod in May. Continue reading

