Ignoring Assad’s crimes won’t work

Ignoring Bashar al-Assad’s crimes will not lead to peace.

Mazen Darwish, who is a Syrian lawyer and Director of the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression, says Assad’s victims deserve justice.

“To deny them justice is to make a mockery of all that they have suffered. We must realize the extent of what’s happening in Syria. It’s not just targeted killings and specific disappearances. It’s mass murder. In this context, impunity is not an option.

"It is intolerable that certain key figures in the regime are participating in the negotiations taking place in Geneva and are taking advantage of this in order to demand a general amnesty," he says.

