Pope to join other Christian church leaders for Middle East

Pope Francis will join other Christian church leaders tomorrow in Bari, southern Italy. They are gathering for ecumenical reflection and to offer prayers for Christians suffering in the Middle East. Read more
News category: News Shorts, World.
Thursday, July 5th, 2018
Tags: Ecumenical, Middle East, Pope Francis
