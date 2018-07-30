Compassion Soup Kitchen supreme winner at community awards

The Compassion Soup Kitchen in Wellington, run by the Sisters of Compassion for 116 years, was honoured as Supreme Winner at the 2018 Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards ceremony on Thursday 26 July.

They also won the Health and Well-being category.

The Wellington Airport Regional Awards are run by the Wellington International Airport, the Wellington Community Trust and five local councils.

The focus of the awards is to celebrate volunteers for their valuable contribution to society.

The Compassion Soup Kitchen will now be in the Regional Award Finals to be held in November this year.

Karen Holland, the manager of the Compassion Soup Kitchen said: “This is a wonderful acknowledgement of the work of the Sisters and our volunteers.

“The Sisters of Compassion have worked in partnership with many volunteers and benefactors for over 100 years.

“We are so proud to be a part of the story of Suzanne Aubert, the sisters and the Wellington community.

“Thank you to the Wellington City Council, Wellington Community Trust and to the Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards for this recognition of years of service.”

In response to an invitation from local doctors to help provide social support to a growing community, Suzanne Aubert and the Sisters of Compassion came to Wellington in 1899.

Among the works they began in the city was the serving of soup to around 80 men each day out of a sliding window in the kitchen of St Joseph’s Home for Incurables in Buckle St.

The Soup Kitchen continued on the Buckle Street site until the Sisters moved to premises in Sussex Street in 1973.

It moved again in 1999 to the current site at 132 Tory Street, not much more than a stone’s throw from the original location.

The Soup Kitchen has over 200 volunteers who help in the kitchen, dining room, and with its purposeful activities project. They also share their talents to help our whanau.

Source

scoop.co.nz

soupkitchen.org.nz

Image: facebook

News category: New Zealand, Top Story.