Indonesia’s catholics come to the aid of earthquake victims

Two Indonesian dioceses have issued an appeal calling on Catholics to raise funds to assist the victims of the earthquake that struck the tourist island of Lombok in West Nusa Tenggara province of Indonesia.

And Catholic hospitals in Indonesia have sent medical teams to treat hundreds of people injured in the earthquake.

Speaking to ucanews.com on 7 August, Sister Paulina, a member of the Congregation of Missionary Sisters Servants of the Holy Spirit and spokeswoman St. Anthony Catholic Hospital in the provincial capital of Mataram, said “Medical workers are really needed right now to treat the victims.”

She said the hospital had treated more than a dozen victims.

“We placed them in the hospital’s parking area as the situation was unpredictable, aftershocks continued to happen,” Sister Paulina said. “This morning we took them to the hospital’s treatment rooms.”

The Jakarta archdiocese has asked each parish to decide how they should go about collecting for the earthquake victims.

Father Samuel Pangestu, the archdiocese’s vicar-general, said there are various things each parish could do.

“They can use the second collection of Sunday Mass or distribute empty envelopes to parishioners [to make donations],” he told ucanews.com.

He said all funds collected would be sent directly to Denpasar Diocese.

Denpasar Diocese has issued a similar appeal.

The appeal called on parish priests to encourage parishioners to provide aid for quake victims.

The diocese recommended that parishes and Catholic foundations send financial aid or basic necessities such as rice, instant noodles, cooking oil, drinking water and milk.

Speaking with ucanews.com, Father Dewantoro said distribution would be carried out in cooperation with Caritas Indonesia.

“With the bishop’s approval, we will use the money to buy necessities.

“An emergency response team will deliver material aid including mattresses, blankets and food this Friday,” he said.

