Chaos ensued after guests at a first communion party in Indonesia got intoxicated by drinking sopi made from distilled liquid tapped from sugar palms.

Residents in East Nusa Tenggara have a habit of holding parties after first communion ceremonies even though the local Church authorities have banned them.

Parties, accompanied by dancing and drinking alcoholic beverages, often require police protection due to untoward incidents in the past.

News category: Odd Spot.