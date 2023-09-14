Caritas agencies are responding to the devastating earthquake in Morocco, where over 2,600

lives have been lost and thousands have been injured.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake is the strongest in over a century.

Entire buildings have collapsed, and there are reports some remote villages have been completely destroyed, leaving people trapped or homeless.

Many families are spending sleepless nights outdoors, fearing aftershocks.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

Pope Francis expressed his "profound solidarity" with those impacted by the tragedy and is praying for the happy repose of those who have died.

