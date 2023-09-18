Catholic leader in Morocco: It may take years to rebuild after earthquake

The leader of the Catholic Church in Morocco said this week that material support and prayers will be needed for “months, or maybe even years” after the nation of 37 million was rocked by its worst earthquake in decades.

In a Sept 11 interview with Caritas International, Cardinal Cristóbal López Romero, archbishop of Rabat and president of Caritas Morocco, said the situation in the country “varies from day to day, not to say hour to hour.”

“It is changing positively in the sense that the authorities and civil society are organising themselves to help the victims, but it is changing negatively because day by day, hour by hour, the number of dead and injured is rising,” the 71-year-old Spaniard said.

