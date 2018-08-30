  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Australia’s new Pentecostal Prime Minister

Thursday, August 30th, 2018

Australia’s first Pentecostal prime minister Scott Morrison and his family are members of the Sutherland Shire’s Horizon Church in Sydney.

Housed in a 1200-seat auditorium, Horizon is a Pentecostal Christian church where pastors give rousing sermons, and followers can sometimes speak in tongues and engage in “divine healing”. Read more

