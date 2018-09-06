New Zealand aid to Pacific unveiled at Forum

At the Pacific Islands Forum in Nauru, New Zealand announced aid packages to assist Pacific Island Nations.

Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern announced a $9 million package to make it easier for Pacific students to access education.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced $10 million over three years to enhance free-to-air Pasifika TV service.

Education

“This initiative will leverage high-speed internet connectivity to ensure more Pacific students have access to high-quality education and learning opportunities,” said Ardern.

The package includes a project to support teachers to deliver an interactive e-learning science curriculum for year 10 students in Samoa, Vanuatu, Cook Islands and Solomon Islands.

The $5 million e-learning for science project will develop a suite of interactive e-learning resources that will allow non-specialist teachers to deliver the year 10 science curriculum.

The package also provides for a partnership project with the University of the South Pacific and the Commonwealth of Learning to expand open, distance and flexible learning opportunities at secondary and tertiary levels.

Broadcasting.

An expanded Pacific Cooperation Broadcasting Ltd service will include a dedicated Pasifika TV channel with New Zealand content.

The expansion will also include a comprehensive training programme to support broadcasting and journalism across the Pacific including equipment, internships and cross-regional training.

“Informed open conversation facilitated by the media is the backbone of transparent governance,” said Peters.

“This initiative provides an opportunity to support broadcasters throughout the region to contribute to that debate.”

“The expansion of the Pasifika TV service will dramatically improve the way in which New Zealand content is delivered across the Pacific,” said Peters.

