Bishop says China’s one-child policy leads to trafficking

China’s one-child policy is leading to human trafficking, says Cardinal Charles Bo of Myanmar.

Speaking at the current synod on youth taking place in Rome, Bo says during synod he was reflecting on the situation for young people in Myanmar.

He says the position young people in Europe are in is “quite different” from young people in Asia.

This is especially so in Myanmar, he says where “with the help of some religious congregations and the Church, we are focusing on saving young women and girls from human trafficking.”

Women, he said, are trafficked "from Myanmar to Thailand, and especially from Myanmar to China.

