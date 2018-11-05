  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Screaming man interrupts TV network’s live mass

Monday, November 5th, 2018

A screaming man interrupted the live, televised Mass on a global Catholic network on Sunday.

The unidentified man yelled “this is it!” and profanities as a priest lifted the chalice during EWTN Global Catholic Network’s live Mass. Read more

